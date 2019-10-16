Menu
france
Intermission
Capricorn
by Martine Syms
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art
Intermission
Becca Albee
Deep Time
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art
Intermission
Ketuta Alexi-Meskhishvili
“Photography is time and light. Through these images I thought about ways of embracing or repelling marks that time leaves in its wake.”
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art
Intermission
Michael Wang
The Drowned World
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art
Intermission
Intermission
Hope Atherton
Intermission .
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art
Intermission
Christopher Bollen
Year Zero
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art
Intermission
Mick Barr
Annwn Current Incarnation by Ari Marcopoulos
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art
Intermission
Sarah Morris
01-15 TIMECODES
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art
Intermission
Florian Krewer
Killing Time
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art
Intermission
Camille Henrot
Wet Job
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art
Intermission
Matthew Barney
Diana and Actaeon
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art
Intermission
Carol Becker
The Agitated Now: Perceptions of Time and the Contemplative Space of Art
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art
Intermission
Brett Littman
Isamu Noguchi: Environments of Leisure
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art
Intermission
Remembered Words
All images: (c) Roni Horn, Remembered Words—(Whippy), 2012-13; watercolor, graphite on paper
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art
Intermission
Curator's Letter
INTERMISSION
16.10.2019 by Olympia Scarry
Intermission
Airplane Mode
Olympia Scarry
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art
Intermission
Talia Chetrit
Sonic Youth
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art