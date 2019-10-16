Intermission

Capricorn

by Martine Syms
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art

Intermission

Becca Albee

Deep Time
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art

Intermission

Ketuta Alexi-Meskhishvili

“Photography is time and light. Through these images I thought about ways of embracing or repelling marks that time leaves in its wake.”
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art

Intermission

Michael Wang

The Drowned World
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art

Intermission

Intermission

Hope Atherton

Intermission .
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art

Intermission

Christopher Bollen

Year Zero
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art

Intermission

Mick Barr

Annwn Current Incarnation by Ari Marcopoulos
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art

Intermission

Sarah Morris

01-15 TIMECODES
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art

Intermission

Florian Krewer

Killing Time
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art

Intermission

Camille Henrot

Wet Job
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art

Intermission

Matthew Barney

Diana and Actaeon
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art

Intermission

Carol Becker

The Agitated Now: Perceptions of Time and the Contemplative Space of Art
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art

Intermission

Brett Littman

Isamu Noguchi: Environments of Leisure
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art

Intermission

Remembered Words

All images: (c) Roni Horn, Remembered Words—(Whippy), 2012-13; watercolor, graphite on paper
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art

Intermission

Curator's Letter

INTERMISSION
16.10.2019 by Olympia Scarry

Intermission

Airplane Mode

Olympia Scarry
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art

Intermission

Talia Chetrit

Sonic Youth
16.10.2019 by L'Officiel Art